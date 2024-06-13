

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.57 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $1.30 billion, or $2.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 billion or $4.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $5.31 billion from $4.82 billion last year.



Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.57 Bln. vs. $1.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.49 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.31 Bln vs. $4.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.33 - $5.38 Bln Full year EPS guidance: 18.00 - $18.20 Full year revenue guidance: $21.40 - $21.50 Bln



