

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were slightly lower on Friday after four straight days of gains. The dollar strengthened amid euro zone turmoil, keeping prices under pressure.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.1 percent to $82.69 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.20 percent at $78.42.



However, both benchmarks were up more than 3 percent for the week, their best week in more than two months after OPEC said it doesn't anticipate a peak in oil demand in its long-term forecast.



The oil cartel projected growth to 116 million barrels per day by 2045, with the potential for even higher figures, as stated by the secretary general.



Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs projected solid U.S. fuel demand this summer and kept the price range for Brent crude oil in the $75 to $90 per barrel range.



Providing further support to the market, Russia vowed to meet its oil production quota in June after exceeding its target output under the OPEC+ deal in May.



The dollar traded firm in European trade after France's finance minister has warned that the country could plunge into a debt crisis similar to one sparked in the U.K. two years ago if far-right leader Marine Le Pen were to win legislative elections slated for the end of the month.



Markets also evaluated the impact of U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer than anticipated.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

