

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Competition Market Authority or CMA announced on Friday that it has issued an invitation to third parties to submit their views on the proposed acquisition by Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV.L) of Redrow Plc (RDW.L).



Interested parties can file their views during the period from June 14 to 28.



The move aims to analyze the impact that the proposed merger deal could have on competition in the UK.



Earlier, under its first-invitation, the market regulator had invited the third-parties to comment on the planned merger during the period from March 15 to April 2.



In February, Barratt Developments had announced that it reached a 2.5 billion pounds deal to buy Redrow to create a combined Group, 'Barratt Redrow Plc'.



According to the deal, each Redrow shareholder will receive 1.44 new Barratt shares for each Redrow share. Redrow shareholders will, in aggregate, receive about 476.31 million sew Barratt shares.



