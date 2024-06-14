

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is up over 14% at $526.00. ZKH Group Limited (ZKH) is up over 14% at $4.71. Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is up over 11% at $6.65. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is up over 11% at $3.12. Captivision Inc. (CAPT) is up over 8% at $3.42. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is up over 8% at $2.56. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 8% at $1.18.



In the Red



Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) is down over 27% at $1.37. Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) is down over 18% at $4.20. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 16% at $1.13. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is down over 14% at $2.08. RH (RH) is down over 11% at $244.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) is down over 11% at $74.75. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is down over 10% at $2.66. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) is down over 10% at $1.75. IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) is down over 9% at $1.52. DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) is down over 8% at $1.04. AC Immune SA (ACIU) is down over 7% at $4.38. Beneficient (BENF) is down over 6% at $2.81. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is down over 6% at $1.39.



