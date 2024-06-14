

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Ukraine have signed a 10-year Bilateral Security Agreement to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian forces in the ongoing war, and deterrence capabilities for the long term.



The deal that U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed on the margins of the G7 Summit in Italy commits to strengthening security and economic cooperation, furthering Ukraine's institutional capacity building and reform progress, seeking accountability for Russia's actions, and establishing the conditions for a just and lasting peace.



The United States intends to provide assistance, advice, and training to build Ukraine's defense and security capabilities, advance the reforms necessary to light Ukraine's path toward EU accession and NATO membership, and bolster Ukraine's defense industrial base through co-production and joint ventures with U.S. industry.



Biden made it clear that The United States is going to help Ukraine not by sending American troops to fight for that country, 'but by providing weapons and ammunition; expanding intelligence-sharing; continuing to train brave Ukrainian troops at bases in Europe and the United States; enhancing interoperability between our militaries in line with NATO standards; investing in Ukraine's defense industrial base so in time they can supply their own weapons and munitions; and working with Ukraine's partners to build a future force that is strong, sustainable, and resilient.'



Biden said the deal aims at supporting Ukraine's economic recovery as well as its energy recovery after Russia repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy grid with massive attacks.



The agreement reportedly has provisions to supply Patriot systems and fighter squadrons, including F-16s, to Ukraine.



Addressing a joint news conference with Biden in Puglia, southern Italy, Ukrainian President Zelensky said, 'Today is a truly historic day. And we have signed the strongest agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. since our independence'.



With this, the United States joins 15 partner countries that have already concluded bilateral agreements and arrangements with Ukraine under the Joint Declaration framework.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is working with all 32 Joint Declaration signatories to establish a broad, mutually reinforcing, and powerful network of nations to safeguard Ukraine's future.



