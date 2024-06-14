

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Supreme Court has rejected a legal challenge to restrict access to the pill mifepristone, widely used for termination of early pregnancies.



For more than two decades, millions of Americans have relied upon US Food and Drug Administration's expert judgment that mifepristone is safe and effective abortion pill. It is estimated that more than half of those who choose to terminate their pregnancies rely on mifepristone to do so.



The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a group of anti-abortion doctors and activists, argued that approval for mifepristone from FDA should be withdrawn.



In a unanimous decision, the jury said the plaintiffs did not have a legal right to sue.



As a result, mifepristone remains available for women across the country on the terms approved by FDA.



Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will continue to work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedoms under federal law.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken