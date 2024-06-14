

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that long-term data from the Phase 1/2 MonumenTAL-1 study showed that with 20 to 30 months of median follow-up, triple-class-exposed patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who were treated with TALVEY maintained high overall response rates and durable responses, irrespective of whether they had received prior T-cell redirection therapy. The company said 24-month overall survival rate of 67 percent was achieved with TALVEY 0.8 mg/kg biweekly dosing in the Phase 1/2 MonumenTAL-1 study.



TALVEY received FDA approval in August 2023 as a first-in-class GPRC5D-targeting bispecific antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 antibody.



