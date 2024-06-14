

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As summer travel heats up, the Federal Aviation Administration is cracking down on unruly passengers to make sure the skies are safe for everyone.



Unruly passenger cases are continuing to rise in the U.S., according to the aviation regulator.



There have been 915 cases of unruly passengers, from January 1 to June 9, including 106 cases of passenger disturbances due to intoxication.



The FAA implemented a Zero-Tolerance Policy in 2021 after seeing a disturbing increase in cases, issuing fines instead of warning letters or counseling.



FAA warned that travelers will pay for misbehaving.



The FAA pursues legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crew members. Such offenses could attract civil penalties up to $37,000 per violation.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken