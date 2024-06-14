

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom have accused Russia of carrying out a plot to influence the outcomes of Moldova's fall 2024 presidential election.



In a statement, the three nations alleged that Russian actors intend to incite protests in Moldova if a pro-Russia candidate does not win.



'They seek to foment negative public perceptions of Western governments and Moldova's incumbent leadership, while degrading public confidence in Moldova's ability to secure itself and maintain rule of law'.



'Russia is currently supporting candidates for Moldova's presidency and is exacerbating societal tensions. These Russian actors are actively using disinformation and propaganda online, on the air, and on the streets to further their objectives. They are agitating criticism of the incumbent Moldovan president's government and political party, in order to incite protests. Part of these operations would include spreading lies about the incumbent president's character and intentions, and about supposed electoral irregularities,' the statement says.



They warned that if Russia's election meddling proves unsuccessful in Moldova, there is reason to believe Moscow will work to incite protests.



The three nations said they will continue to take action against those individuals and entities attempting to destabilize Moldova's democratic institutions.



Moldova's President Maia Sandu and security institutions have warned that the Kremlin is seeking to undermine Moldovan democratic institutions in the lead-up to the October presidential elections and a referendum on Moldova's EU membership.



'We share President Sandu's strong concerns about the Kremlin's use of criminal groups to finance political activities and undermine Moldova's democratic institutions,' the U.S., U.K. and Canada said.



