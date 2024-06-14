

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has announced that 37 grants totaling nearly $1.3 million were awarded to U.S. colleges and universities to expand international education opportunities for American students.



The grants, awarded through the 2024 Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students (IDEAS) Program grant competition, enable higher education institutions to create and expand study abroad programs that align with U.S. foreign policy goals and provide international experience for U.S. students to develop new knowledge and skills that will serve their future careers and capacity for leadership.



The recipients are U.S. public and private colleges and universities, including 10 community colleges and 14 minority-serving institutions.



These grants will support programming to 36 destinations across all world regions, including in Botswana, Croatia, Indonesia, Nepal, Tunisia, and Uruguay.



Two consortium grants were awarded to U.S. institutions collaborating to build study abroad capacity, programs, and resources at U.S. community colleges to prepare U.S. students for careers in STEM, technical, and/or vocational fields in support of the bipartisan 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.



The 2024 IDEAS grantees are: Alamo Colleges District, TX; Borough of Manhattan Community College - City University of New York, NY; Colorado Mountain College, CO; Community College of Philadelphia, PA; Coppin State University, MD; Fort Valley State University, GA; Guilford Technical Community College, NC; Highline College, WA; Iona University, CT; Iowa State University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, IA; Joliet Junior College, IL; Kentucky State University, KY; Kirkwood Community College, IA; Livingstone College, NC; Marshall University, WV; Miami Dade College, FL; Miami University, OH; Northern Kentucky University, KY; Northern Michigan University, MI; Oregon State University, OR; Polk State College, FL; Shippensburg University, PA; Snow College, UT; Southern Utah University, UT; State University of New York at Oswego, NY; University of Dayton, OH; University of Georgia, GA; University of Maryland College Park, MD; University of Missouri, MO; University of Nebraska Omaha, NE; University of North Texas at Dallas, TX; University of South Florida, FL; University of Tennessee, TN; University of the District of Columbia, DC; University of Tulsa, OK; University of Wyoming, WY; and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, MA.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken