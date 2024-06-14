FedEx Corporation: FedEx Awards More Than $230,000 to 10 Small Businesses

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2024 / FedEx Corporation:

12th annual program receives 3,900 applications

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) unveiled the recipients of the 12th annual FedEx Small Business Grants Program. Ten U.S.-based businesses were chosen this year out of over 3,900 applications.

Grand Prize Recipient:

$50,000

Bombi (Greenville, RI)

Nine Additional Recipients:

$20,000 each

Better Boba (Portland, OR)

Bundle x Joy (Phoenix, AZ)

Erie Cotton (Erie, PA)

Jasper Yeast (Sterling, VA)

Locsanity (Coral Springs, FL)

Madhu Chocolate (Austin, TX)

Marky Sparky Toys (Vista, CA)

Tandem Drums (Novato, CA)

YALA (Ashland, OR)

"At FedEx, we are dedicated to empowering our small and medium-sized business owners and equipping them with impactful resources for success," said Aimee DiCicco, Senior Vice President Customer Engagement Marketing & Retail Channel Solutions, FedEx. "We're thrilled to showcase these amazing entrepreneurs and are committed to helping their businesses thrive and grow."

All grant recipients also receive a $500 print credit at FedEx Office, a $300 voucher from My FedEx Rewards, access to FedEx Premier Customer Care, a packaging consultation from the FedEx Packaging Lab, a digital and technology consultation from the FedEx Digital Sales Solutions team, an invite to attend a Small Business Strategic Insights Forum, and a feature on the FedEx Small Business Center.

"We are incredibly honored to be named the grand prize recipient of this year's FedEx Grant Program," said Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Kelsey Nolan, Bombi. "As a small business, winning this FedEx grant is a powerful validation of our commitment to sustainability and innovation and we are beyond grateful for the support it provides. With the ongoing partnership of FedEx, we look forward to continuing to offer parents best in class products for their everyday adventures while protecting the planet for future generations."

Over the past twelve years, nearly 80,000 businesses have applied to the program in the United States alone. FedEx has awarded more than $2 million total in grant money and printing credits combined since the program's inception.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

