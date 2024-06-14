

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - It has been confirmed that a resident of York County, Maine, has succumbed to the Powassan virus, marking the first fatality related to Powassan in 2024 within the state as reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.



The Maine CDC announced in a news release that the recent case was one of three reported Powassan virus infections in Maine residents so far this year. The other two cases were reported in Kennebec and Lincoln counties. Notably, the most recent previous death from the Powassan virus in Maine occurred in May 2023 in Sagadahoc County.



According to the CDC, Maine witnessed a peak of seven cases in 2023 and has recorded a total of 25 virus infections since 2014, including four fatalities in the past decade, two of which occurred in the last 13 months.



It's concerning that most cases in the U.S. occur in the northeast and Great Lakes regions during late spring through mid-fall, coinciding with the peak activity of ticks, the carriers of the Powassan virus.



The transmission of Powassan occurs through the bite of an infected deer or woodchuck tick, with the virus potentially spreading from the tick to a person in as little as 15 minutes post-bite.



Symptoms of the Powassan virus can be severe and may include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, memory loss, and in severe cases, neurologic issues such as brain or spinal cord inflammation. It's alarming that around 10% of individuals with severe disease do not survive, with those having weakened immune systems at a higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms.



The Maine CDC advised the public on tick protection measures, including knowing where ticks are commonly found, wearing protective clothing, using EPA-approved repellents, applying permethrin on clothing, checking for ticks after outdoor activities, consulting with a veterinarian for pet protection, and using high heat to kill ticks on clothing after being outdoors.



