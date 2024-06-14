

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Artemisinin, an antimalarial drug has shown potential in the treatment of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). The research, led by Prof Qi-qun Tang and his team at Fudan University in Shanghai and published in the Science journal, highlights the promising effects of artemisinin on women with PCOS. The study revealed that artemisinin influences testosterone levels and improves menstrual regularity in women with PCOS by hindering the function of CYP11A1, a crucial enzyme for the production of testosterone in the ovaries.



In a trial led by Tang, 19 women with PCOS were administered artemisinin for 12 weeks. The results showed reduced testosterone levels in all participants, along with a decrease in anti-Müllerian hormone, a substance associated with PCOS. Notably, 12 of the women achieved normalized menstrual cycles, and even after discontinuation of the medication, menstrual cycles remained regular for an additional 12 weeks.



The study indicates that artemisinin has the potential to inhibit excess testosterone and androgens in women with PCOS. Tang and his team are extending the observation period to determine if there is a relapse after a longer period without the drug, and they are also refining the dosage and timing of the medication for a larger clinical trial.



Tang is particularly interested in exploring whether artemisinin can help restore fertility in PCOS patients, acknowledging that more research is needed in this area. He is also keen to see if artemisinin can potentially restore fertility in PCOS patients, as PCOS is one of the leading causes of infertility, affecting an estimated 8% to 13% of reproductive-aged women globally, with up to 70% of cases remaining undiagnosed according to the World Health Organization.



