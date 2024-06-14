

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health recently achieved a major milestone by successfully performing the first robotic Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) procedure on an 8-year-old pediatric patient from Oklahoma.



The patient, Karleigh Fry, who was suffering from rapid-onset primary dystonia, a condition characterized by involuntary muscle movement, underwent this groundbreaking procedure. Before the surgery, Karleigh was paralyzed and unable to perform basic functions such as eating, walking, or sitting up independently. The collaborative team at Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health and Bethany Children's Health Center carefully evaluated her condition and identified her as a suitable candidate for DBS.



DBS is a surgical procedure that involves the placement of small wires, known as electrodes or leads, in the brain. These wires are then connected to a neurostimulator device implanted in the upper chest.



'This procedure marked the first time a robot in our operating rooms was utilized to perform DBS in a child, setting a precedent not only in Oklahoma but also across the United States and worldwide,' stated Dr. Andrew Jea, a pediatric neurosurgeon at Oklahoma Children's Hospital, in a press release.



The use of a robot in the surgery was highlighted for its ability to enhance precision and safety, resulting in a more controlled and accurate surgical experience. Karleigh's surgical journey was a two-part process, beginning at Oklahoma Children's Hospital and continuing with post-operative care and pediatric rehabilitation at Bethany Children's Health Center.



Following the activation of the neurostimulator, Karleigh has shown significant improvements in her motor control, including the ability to lower and relax her arms, a movement she struggled with before the procedure. The medical team has observed enhancements in her speech and overall movement control, suggesting promising progress and potential for future robotic DBS procedures for pediatric patients.



