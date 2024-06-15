

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, In-N-Out Burger confirmed a slight price rise in its items served across California following the state's implementation of the new fast-food minimum wage law.



'On April 1st, we raised our prices incrementally to accompany a pay raise for all of the Associates working in our California restaurants. The price increase was also necessary to maintain our quality standards,' the fast-food chain stated.



The move comes as The Fast Act mandates a minimum wage of $20 per hour. Following this, In-N-Out now pays its restaurant employees $22 to $23 an hour.



The prices have increased to $8.65 for the cheeseburger combo, and $8.15 for the hamburger combo, all before tax.



According to KRON4, a double-double with French fries and a drink now costs $13.63 after taxes at the burger chain's restaurant in Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco.



