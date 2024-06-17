

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 886.3 billion yen.



That follows the 2.9 percent monthly increase in March.



On a yearly basis, core machinery orders rose 0.7 percent after gaining 2.7 percent in the previous month.



Government orders plummeted 42.4 percent on month and climbed8.4 percent on year to 340.3 billion yen, while orders from overseas jumped 21.6 percent on month and 20.1 percent on year to 1,363.4 billion yen.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan decreased by 3.6 percent in April but climbed 14.4 percent on year to 3,029.9 billion yen.



