

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices increased for the second straight month in May, though at a slower rate, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in May, after a 1.4 increase in the previous month.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy goods increased the most by 5.0 percent from last year, and those for capital goods were 3.1 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods dropped 3.5 percent.



Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined 0.6 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.2 percent in May, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in April.



