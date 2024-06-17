

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Monday after falling sharply in the previous session due to uncertainty about EU's political landscape.



The euro held around more than one-month lows amid France's political turmoil.



Treasury yields ticked higher as investors pondered the timeline of interest-rate cuts.



The European Central Bank is confident that inflation will fall back to its 2 percent target in the second half of next year, but we have to interpret the incoming data carefully to differentiate the noise and the signal, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane reportedly told Reuters today.



The benchmark DAX was up 80 points, or half a percent, at 18,083 after declining 1.4 percent on Friday.



