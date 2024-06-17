ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Integrates with Apple's New AI Launched at WWDC 2024, For Vision Pro Customer Enhanced AR Navigation Solutions

Apple's VisionOS now supports main camera and neural engine access, QR code scanning and object tracking adjustments enabling ARway customers to deploy Augmented Reality in Apple Vision Pro.

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is thrilled to announce the integration of Apple's new Enterprise APIs with its augmented reality (AR) solutions. This strategic integration leverages the advanced hardware and sensor capabilities of the Apple Vision Pro, significantly enhancing ARway's platform capabilities which the company believes will lead to more enterprise deployments.

"As a software platform, we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with available devices," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway.ai. "By leveraging Apple Vision Pro's advanced hardware, we can offer our clients even more sophisticated AR solutions, enhancing the accuracy and interactivity of our spatial computing platform. This not only improves the user experience but also expands the range of applications and industries we can serve."

Enhanced Capabilities with Apple Vision Pro - The integration with Apple's Enterprise APIs allows ARway.ai to fully utilize the advanced sensors and hardware of the Apple Vision Pro. This enhancement brings hands-free AR experiences, making the platform more versatile and user-friendly. The Vision Pro's enhanced sensor access and platform control enable ARway.ai to provide more accurate tracking and positioning, essential for a wide range of use cases.

Apple's latest updates, announced at WWDC 2024, include several key enhancements:

Enhanced Sensor Access : Provides developers with improved access to Vision Pro's sensors, enabling more precise data collection and interaction within spatial apps. This includes new capabilities for camera feed access and spatial barcode/QR code scanning.

: Provides developers with improved access to Vision Pro's sensors, enabling more precise data collection and interaction within spatial apps. This includes new capabilities for camera feed access and spatial barcode/QR code scanning. Platform Control : Offers greater control over the Vision Pro platform, including access to the Apple Neural Engine for advanced machine learning and AI-driven features, such as real-time object tracking.

: Offers greater control over the Vision Pro platform, including access to the Apple Neural Engine for advanced machine learning and AI-driven features, such as real-time object tracking. Spatial Computing Enhancements: Supports the creation of more immersive and interactive 3D content using tools like Reality Composer Pro and RealityKit.

ARway.ai's platform, which uses a combination of visual inertial odometry, GPS, and visual markers (images, QR codes, 3D scans, etc.), is now more robust with Apple's latest updates. This integration allows ARway.ai to offer improved indoor navigation, training, onboarding, advertising, and more across various industries, including retail, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, field services, transportation, corporate campuses, events, tradeshows and more.

With the enhanced capabilities provided by Apple Vision Pro, ARway.ai is poised to deliver more immersive and interactive AR experiences. This advancement supports ARway.ai's mission to innovate and lead in the AR space, providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike.

Key Points of Integration:

Enhanced Tracking and Positioning:

Visual Markers : ARway.ai's use of QR codes, images, and other visual markers is now more robust with Apple's advanced sensor capabilities in the Vision Pro.

: ARway.ai's use of QR codes, images, and other visual markers is now more robust with Apple's advanced sensor capabilities in the Vision Pro. Visual Inertial Odometry and GPS: The combination of these technologies ensures precise tracking and positioning, which is essential for accurate AR experiences.

New Enterprise APIs:

Sensor Access : Apple's new APIs provide enhanced access to Vision Pro's sensors, enabling more detailed data collection and interaction.

: Apple's new APIs provide enhanced access to Vision Pro's sensors, enabling more detailed data collection and interaction. Platform Control: Improved platform control allows ARway to leverage the full potential of the Vision Pro's hardware, including advanced object tracking and real-time data processing.

Hands-Free Capabilities:

Vision Pro Integration: The integration with Apple Vision Pro enables hands-free AR experiences, significantly enhancing usability and expanding the range of possible applications.

Use Case Expansion:

Indoor Navigation : Accurate positioning and tracking improve the effectiveness of indoor navigation solutions in large, complex environments like corporate campuses and events.

: Accurate positioning and tracking improve the effectiveness of indoor navigation solutions in large, complex environments like corporate campuses and events. Training and Onboarding : Enhanced AR capabilities make training and onboarding processes more interactive and engaging.

: Enhanced AR capabilities make training and onboarding processes more interactive and engaging. Advertising and Retail: The ability to overlay 3D experiences in real-world settings enhances customer engagement and marketing strategies.

Industry Applications:

Retail and Hospitality : ARway can create immersive shopping and guest experiences.

: ARway can create immersive shopping and guest experiences. Construction and Manufacturing : Improved tracking aids in precise spatial planning and real-time project visualization.

: Improved tracking aids in precise spatial planning and real-time project visualization. Field Services and Transportation : Enhanced AR assists in maintenance, repair, and logistics operations.

: Enhanced AR assists in maintenance, repair, and logistics operations. Events and Tradeshows: Interactive AR experiences can be used for attendee engagement and navigation.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

