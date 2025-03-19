Nextech3D.AI Announces Increase in Revenue Growth for ARway Following Map D Acquisition

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading technology company specializing in AI-powered 3D modeling, augmented reality, and immersive experiences, today announced a robust +194% increase in unaudited revenue and a 5% increase in gross margin for its subsidiary, ARway (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY), in the six months following the acquisition of Map Dynamics (Map D) in June 2024. This robust growth underscores the successful integration of Map D's technology and services into ARway's operations, further solidifying ARway's position in the 3D mapping spatial computing and AR navigation market.

Arway's unaudited revenue for the period from September 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, reached $370,000, with a gross margin of 95% from the previous audited fiscal year's revenue of $126,000 and a gross margin of 90%, which ended August 31, 2024. This substantial increase in revenue can be attributed to the synergistic benefits of the Map D acquisition, which expanded its product offerings, enhanced its technological capabilities, and broadened its market reach.

Key Financial Highlights:

Unaudited revenue (Sept 1, 2024 - Feb 28, 2025): $370,000 with a 95% gross margin or $351,000.

Audited revenue (Sept 1, 2023 - Aug 31, 2024): $126,000 with a 90% gross margin or $113,000.

Revenue growth: $244,000 increase, representing a 194% gain over six months

Gross margin increased by 5% year over year to 95%

In addition to the strong revenue growth, Nextech3D.AI has also renewed its share purchase warrant program, issuing 9,986,221 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to service providers as part of their employment and consulting agreements. Each Warrant grants the right to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.055 for a one-year period. The Warrants will be exercised in equal monthly tranches, with recipients able to either receive shares or participate in a managed sale program for cash proceeds. This move demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding and retaining its talented workforce, while also aligning their interests with the company's long-term success.

Nextech3D.AI and Arway remain committed to driving innovation and value creation through strategic acquisitions, operational enhancements, and a relentless focus on delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers. With the success of the Map D acquisition and the continued strong performance of ARway, Nextech3D.AI is well-positioned for continued growth in the rapidly expanding AI, 3D modeling, and augmented reality sectors.

About Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

