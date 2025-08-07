Nextech3D.ai Achieves Major AI Breakthrough: Simultaneous Generation of 100 Photorealistic 3D Models

New AI capability enables 100X increase in model generation speed, unlocking scalability for enterprise clients and future growth

NEW YORK, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications, is pleased to announce a major advancement in its proprietary AI platform. The company now has the capability to generate 100 high-quality 3D models simultaneously-a significant 100X leap forward in speed, scale, and efficiency, and a breakthrough that redefines what's possible in 3D content production.

This milestone stands in contrast to the company's earlier AI workflow, where only one model could be generated at a time. That limitation, while innovative in its own right during the early stages of AI development, created bottlenecks in turnaround time and scalability. With this latest enhancement, Nextech3D.ai's AI engine has evolved into a true high-volume production system-capable of generating a hundred 3D models in parallel, across diverse product categories, without sacrificing quality or consistency.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai comments "This advancement is a direct result of our long-term strategy to integrate AI into every layer of our production infrastructure,. Our ability to simultaneously generate 100 3D models is more than just a technical milestone-it's a statement about where this company is heading. We are committed to continuous improvement, to faster production cycles, and to delivering exceptional value for our customers through automation and innovation."

Gappelberg continues: "Our original AI pipeline-while innovative at the time-was limited to producing one model at a time. This approach represented an important early step in automating 3D model creation, but it also introduced bottlenecks in scaling production. Now, with 100 simultaneous generations running in parallel, we're entering a new chapter of productivity and scale. This advancement is already having a material impact on our current business by reducing turnaround times, increasing output, and improving margins. More importantly, it sets the stage for future growth by enabling us to meet the evolving demands of large-scale enterprise clients with speed and precision. It's an inflection point that reflects how far our technology has come-and the opportunity still ahead".

A New Era of High-Volume, AI-Driven 3D Production

Through its AI-first architecture, Nextech3D.ai has replaced many of the manual bottlenecks that once constrained model delivery. The new capability allows the company to fulfill orders of tens of thousands of models efficiently-supporting global retailers, manufacturers, and e-commerce platforms with immersive, photorealistic 3D assets across furniture, home improvement, electronics, and consumer goods.

Positioned for Scalable Growth

By drastically reducing the time required to produce large batches of models, Nextech3D.ai can now align with even the most ambitious digital transformation timelines. Faster delivery enables customers to go to market sooner with fully digitized product lines and AR-enabled shopping experiences, while maintaining competitive cost-per-model economics.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world's largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

