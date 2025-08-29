NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3d.ai Announces That ARway Corp Sees Strong +83% Increase in Revenue and Achieves First-Ever Profit For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Profits Driven by Successful Map D Integration and Strong +83% Revenue Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) (the "Company" or "Nextech3D.ai"), a diversified spatial computing company leveraging proprietary AI to scale 3D modeling and event management solutions, is pleased to announce ARway's financial and operational results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q1 2026"). On August 21st, 2025 Nextech3D.ai announced plans to Acquire 100% of ARway, streamlining Operations. nextech3d.ai already owns 15million shares or about 40% of the 37 million shares outstanding in Arway Corporation ("Arway") (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY).

This quarter marks a historic milestone as ARway achieved profitability for the first time since its inception. The Company attributes this achievement to the successful integration of Map D, a premier event management platform acquired earlier this year, combined with disciplined financial management and growing demand for its AR navigation technology.

Financial Highlights (Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025)

Revenue increased to $272,366, up 83% from $148,751 in the same period last year, primarily reflecting contributions from the Map D acquisition.

Gross Profit reached $259,074, a 74% improvement compared to $148,751 last year.

Operating Expenses declined significantly to $229,470, compared to $547,409 in Q1 2025 - reflecting the efficiencies gained from integration and cost discipline.

Net Income was $29,604, compared to a net loss of ($398,658) in Q1 2025 - marking ARway's first-ever profitable quarter.

Earnings per share were breakeven at $0.00, compared to a ($0.01) loss per share in Q1 2025.

Operational Highlights

Map D Integration: The acquisition of Map D added a proven SaaS event management and ticketing platform, strengthening ARway's ecosystem and accelerating top-line revenue contributions. Early integration efforts have already improved efficiency and expanded ARway's customer base across events and exhibitions.

Spatial Computing Leadership: ARway is delivering innovative AR navigation experiences that bridge the physical and digital, solidifying its role as a leader in real-world metaverse applications.

Product Innovation: Enhancements to ARway's no-code platform improved navigation accuracy, user experience, and integration flexibility.

Strategic Partnerships & Growth

Expanded enterprise and institutional adoption of Map D + ARway's AR navigation stack, positioning the Company at the intersection of spatial computing and large-scale events.

Focused on cross-selling opportunities, offering clients event navigation, Interactive floor plan, Ticketing etc., and spatial computing services as a bundled solution.

Management Commentary

"Our first profitable quarter is a turning point for ARway. The successful integration of Map D not only drove immediate revenue gains but also positions us for sustainable growth with a diversified product offering," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway. "This acquisition demonstrates our ability to scale intelligently while continuing to innovate in spatial computing and AR navigation. With expanding partnerships and enterprise adoption, we are on track to unlock significant long-term value for our shareholders."

About ARway Corp

ARway Corp (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by AI and augmented reality. The ARway platform, combined with Map D's event management and ticketing technology, offers an end-to-end solution for AR indoor navigation, Interactive floor plan, and immersive experiences.

ARway was spun out from Nextech3D.ai in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Transaction Expected to Close in Q4 2025

The reacquisition is expected to proceed through a three-cornered amalgamation, whereby ARway will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nextech. Shareholders of ARway will receive Nextech common shares in exchange for each ARway share held. Final terms, including the exchange ratio and deemed price, will be disclosed in the forthcoming shareholder circular.

Completion is subject to ARway shareholder approval, CSE approval, and customary closing conditions. A notice of meeting and circular with full details will be filed on SEDAR+ in due course. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all.

Further details about the proposed Transaction will be provided in a disclosure document to be prepared and filed in connection therewith. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the foregoing matters may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

CEO Comment

"This reacquisition represents the consolidation of our businesses into a stronger, more streamlined Nextech3D.ai. By fully integrating ARway with Map D, we are accelerating our vision of delivering a unified event technology suite powered by AI, 3D modeling, and immersive tools.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a diversified augmented reality, AI-powered 3D modeling, and spatial computing company servicing e-commerce, advertising, and event industries. Through its proprietary platforms and SaaS offerings, Nextech3D.ai delivers scalable, cutting-edge technology solutions to a global client base.

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world's largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

