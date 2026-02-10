NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Expands Enterprise Platform Into Corporate Gifting, Unlocking a New Growth Opportunity in 2026

AI-First Enterprise Platform Expansion Adds Corporate Gifting to Nextech3D.ai's Event and Engagement Technology Stack

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology and experiential commerce company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise platform to include corporate gifting as an additional capability within its enterprise solutions offering.

The expansion builds on Nextech3D.ai's existing enterprise platform and extends its functionality beyond event delivery to include employee engagement, incentives, and corporate rewards, supporting broader enterprise engagement use cases.

The global corporate gifting and rewards market is driven by enterprise demand for employee recognition, customer engagement, incentive programs, and experiential offerings. As enterprises continue to evaluate more centralized and data-enabled engagement tools, Nextech3D.ai believes the addition of corporate gifting aligns with current enterprise procurement and engagement trends.

Nextech3D.ai's corporate gifting functionality is integrated within its existing enterprise ecosystem, enabling customers to manage gifting initiatives alongside events, team-building activities, and engagement programs through a single platform.

Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented, "This expansion reflects a continuation of our enterprise platform strategy. We already work with organizations to support engagement through events and experiences. Adding corporate gifting allows customers to use the platform for additional engagement initiatives throughout the year."

The announcement follows the company's recent enterprise platform launch and the signing of its first Tier-1 multinational enterprise customer. The company is currently engaged in discussions with additional enterprise customers.

By combining event technology, experiential services, enterprise tools, and corporate gifting, Nextech3D.ai is expanding the scope of its enterprise platform across events and adjacent engagement categories, including HR-related initiatives and rewards programs.

The company expects the addition of corporate gifting to:

Support broader enterprise use cases

Increase platform utilization across customers

Contribute to recurring revenue opportunities

Maintain margin characteristics consistent with existing enterprise offerings

As Nextech3D.ai continues executing its enterprise-focused strategy, management views the addition of corporate gifting as a step toward further developing a scalable enterprise engagement platform.

Nextech3D.ai to Report Q3 2025 Earnings After Market Close on February 18, 2026

The Company's Q3 financial results will be made available through customary disclosure channels, including SEDAR+, and will be accessible on the Company's website following release.

Nextech3D.ai continues to execute on its strategy to build a unified, AI-powered event and engagement platform serving enterprise customers globally.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, MapD, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company delivers registration, ticketing, interactive floor plans, experiential engagement, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving enterprise customers worldwide.

Website: www.nextech3d.ai

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

CEO: Evan Gappelberg | 866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

