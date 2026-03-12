NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Signs Three-Year Enterprise 3D Modeling and Augmented Reality E-Commerce Contract Valued at Approximately $175,000

Agreement Includes 2,500 3D Product Models and 36 Months of ARitize3D Hosting for E-Commerce Product Visualization

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company"), Nextech3D.ai is building the AI operating system for the global events and experiences economy, providing the infrastructure that powers how organizations plan, manage, and monetize real-world interactions, today announced that it has secured a three-year 3D model e-commerce subscription agreement valued at approximately $175,000 for its ARitize3D platform.

The agreement covers 3D product modeling, AR e-commerce visualization, hosting, and platform integration services for approximately 2,500 SKUs. Under the terms of the agreement, Nextech3D.ai will provide 36 months of ARitize3D platform hosting and 3D visualization services, with payments of approximately $58,000 per year over the three-year contract term.

The contract relates to the Company's 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions for e-commerce product visualization, which enable retailers and brands to present products in interactive 3D models and AR formats for online shopping environments.

The Company notes that this agreement represents a subscription arrangement for ARitize3D platform services, including 3D model hosting, AR visualization technology, and e-commerce integration tools, and forms part of its ongoing 3D modeling and digital commerce technology operations.

Operational Context

Nextech3D.ai continues to operate its 3D modeling and AR e-commerce solutions business alongside its primary strategic focus on AI-powered event technology platforms, including Eventdex event management software, Map D interactive event mapping, and Krafty Labs experiential engagement solutions.

The Company produces 3D product models and augmented reality assets using AI-assisted production workflows and automated modeling tools, which are designed to reduce production time and associated labor costs.

Based on the Company's current operating structure for ARitize3D hosting and platform services, management estimates that gross profit margins for these services are approximately 95%, although margins may vary depending on production scope, SKU volume, and hosting requirements.

Revenue from ARitize3D agreements may include 3D model creation, AR visualization services, platform hosting, and subscription access, and is recognized in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policies.

CEO Commentary

"This agreement reflects continued demand for 3D product visualization and augmented reality technologies in the global e-commerce sector," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai.

"While our primary focus remains on scaling our AI-powered event technology platforms, our **3D modeling and AR e-commerce solutions continue to generate additional revenue through subscription-based platform services."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is building an AI-powered enterprise engagement operating system for the $1.5 trillion global events and experiences economy. The Company provides AI infrastructure for real-world experiences, enabling organizations to manage events, physical spaces, and audience engagement through intelligent software platforms.

Nextech3D.ai serves over 1,000 customers, including small businesses and Fortune 1000 enterprises, through its ecosystem of platforms including Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs, as part of its strategy to consolidate the fragmented event technology industry into a unified AI platform.

The Company also utilizes blockchain technology as a fraud-resistant verification and certification layer, supporting applications such as blockchain-based ticketing, credential verification, and digital event accredit

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding adoption of 3D modeling technologies, augmented reality e-commerce solutions, AI-powered event platforms, operational efficiencies, and revenue opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

