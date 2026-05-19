NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Announces Release Date for Q4 and Full Year 2026 Audited Financial Results on June 30th

Company Signals Momentum as Nextech Accelerates Growth and Prepares to Showcase Continued Expansion Across Its AI EventOS Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered event technology and immersive digital solutions, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for its Q4 results ending March 31st and results for its full fiscal year audited annual financial statements ending March 31st, 2026 on June 30, 2026.

The Company expects to file its financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), and related certifications for the applicable reporting periods in accordance with Canadian securities laws on or before the filing deadline.

Following the release, Nextech will make its financial disclosures available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's investor relations website.

Management Commentary

"Our June 30th filing reflects an important milestone for Nextech as we continue to advance our strategic initiatives and deliver on our operational priorities," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "We look forward to providing shareholders with an updated view of the Company's financial position and performance."

About Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, and 3D modeling. Through its ecosystem, including Eventdex , Map D , and Krafty Labs , the Company provides a unified "AI Event OS" for large-scale enterprise, education, and government events worldwide.

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About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corp. is an artificial intelligence and machine learning software company delivering enterprise AI solutions for events, digital commerce, and spatial computing. The company provides AI-driven event intelligence, automation, computer vision, 3D modeling, and digital twin technologies through a portfolio of proprietary platforms, including Krafty Labs, Eventdex, and Map Dynamics. Nextech3D.AI's solutions leverage AI, data analytics, and spatial mapping to improve operational efficiency, engagement, and monetization for enterprise, government, and institutional customers.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

investor.relations@nextechar.com

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Nextech3D.AI

Evan Gappelberg

CEO/Founder and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's ability to achieve cash-flow positivity, the growth of the AI event software market, and the expected benefits of the CEO's share purchase. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-announces-release-date-for-q4-and-full-year-2026-aud-1168201