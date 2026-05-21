NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3d.ai to Showcase AI Event Operating System and Krafty Labs Marketplace at Leading EMRG Media Event in New York

Positioning its AI Event Operating System as the Next-Generation Platform to Drive Sponsor Revenue, Real-Time Engagement, and Data Intelligence at Scale

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), through its Nextech Event Solutions division, today announced it will be lead sponsor and speaker showcasing the Krafty Labs Experience Marketplace at an upcoming EMRG Media event in New York City taking place from October 27-29, 2026.

The multi-day event will include:

October 27: Opening Party at LAVAN Midtown

October 28: Speaker Series

October 29: Trade Show Floor at Metropolitan Pavilion

Showcasing the Future of Event Engagement

At the event, Nextech will demonstrate how the Krafty Labs Experience Marketplace, now fully integrated within Nextech Event Solutions, enables event organizers and sponsors to deliver interactive, data-driven engagement experiences.

Krafty Labs represents Nextech's "experience layer," complementing its broader event technology stack, including:

registration, lead capture, analytics

interactive floor plans and monetization tools

Internal materials emphasize that this integration enables organizers to consolidate engagement, registration, and monetization into one unified event platform.

Eventdex to Power Registration and Lead Capture

As part of the partnership with EMRG Media, Nextech's Eventdex platform will provide:

Full event registration management

Lead retrieval services,

Onsite registration staff and operational support

Lead capture system management and execution

Eventdex will also support:

Pre-printing of exhibitor and speaker badges

Dedicated registration check-in workflows optimized for efficiency

Delivery of badges in advance of the trade show

Nextech3d.ai Partnership with EMRG Media

Nextech will receive as sponsor:

An booth presence on the trade show floor

Logo placement across all event marketing materials, including step & repeats

A featured fireside chat speaking opportunity on October 29

Participation in a team photo alongside keynote speakers

Driving Sponsor Engagement Through Experiences

The Krafty Labs Experience Marketplace will be featured as a central element of Nextech's presence, demonstrating how interactive experiences-ranging from trivia-based activations to hosted engagements-can be layered into events to increase participation and capture attendee insights.

Internal strategy materials highlight the ability to combine physical activation infrastructure such as LED screens with digital engagement tools to create measurable sponsor value and enhanced attendee interaction.

Executive Perspective

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai comments "Events today require more than just software infrastructure - they require measurable engagement, dwell time and ROI". He continues "By showcasing the Krafty Labs Marketplace alongside Eventdex, we're demonstrating how organizers can move beyond traditional sponsorship models toward experiences that drive participation, data capture, and measurable ROI."

About Nextech Event Solutions

Nextech Event Solutions is part of Nextech3D.ai's growing suite of event technology platforms, integrating registration, lead capture, engagement, and experience delivery into a single ecosystem designed to support modern live, hybrid, and virtual events.

About EMRG Media

EMRG Media is an event production and marketing organization specializing in curated experiences, corporate events, and trade shows that connect brands with audiences through high-impact environments.

About Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, and 3D modeling. Through its ecosystem, including Eventdex , Map D , and Krafty Labs , the Company provides a unified "AI Event OS" for large-scale enterprise, education, and government events worldwide. Nextech3D.AI's solutions leverage AI, data analytics, and spatial mapping to improve operational efficiency, engagement, and monetization for enterprise, government, and institutional customers.

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Investor Relations Contact:

investor.relations@nextechar.com

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Nextech3D.AI

Evan Gappelberg

CEO/Founder and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's ability to achieve cash-flow positivity, the growth of the AI event software market, and the expected benefits of the CEO's share purchase. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-to-showcase-ai-event-operating-system-and-krafty-lab-1169026