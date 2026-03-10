NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong Start to 2026 With 50 New Customer Contracts Worth $230K, Driving Accelerating Adoption of Its AI Event Technology Platform

AI-Powered Event Management Platform Sees Rapid Enterprise Adoption as Global Organizations Deploy Nextech3D.ai's Eventdex, Map D and Krafty Labs Solutions for In-Person, Hybrid and Virtual Events

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai Corp. (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FRA:1SS) ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company"), a technology leader in AI-powered event technology and immersive digital solutions, today announced that since January 2026 to date it has secured 50 contracts from NEW customers with a total contracted value of approximately $230K. In addition to signing substantially more customers, Nextech3D.ai is also securing larger contracts, with the average deal size increasing 73%, rising from $2,641 in 2025 to $4,578 in 2026.

Importantly, this figure reflects only new customer acquisition and does not include contract renewals or expansion revenue from existing clients, which remain a separate and robust component of the Company's overall revenue base. The results highlight accelerating adoption of Nextech3D.ai's AI-driven event and engagement platform among first-time customers across enterprise, education, and government-related markets.

50 New Customer Contracts in Early 2026

Nextech3D.ai secured 50 contracts from first-time customers since January 2026, demonstrating accelerating market adoption of its AI-powered event technology platform.

$230,000 in New Customer Revenue

The contracts represent approximately $230,000 in new customer deal value, generated exclusively from new client acquisitions and excluding renewals or expansion revenue from existing customers.

$4,600 Average Contract Value

Average contract value reached approximately $4,600 per new customer.

In addition to signing substantially more customers, Nextech3D.ai is also securing larger contracts, with the average deal size increasing 73%, rising from $2,641 in 2025 to $4,578 in 2026.

These metrics highlight both stronger demand for the Company's platform and increasing adoption of higher-value solutions by new customers.

The comparison period referenced is January to March 2025, which represents a full fiscal quarter, while the 2026 results reflect performance from January 2026 to date, representing an incomplete quarter.

Management believes the Company's continued growth in new customer acquisition reflects increasing demand for its event technology platform across a range of industries including enterprise, consulting, government contracting, education, and professional organizations. Contract values may vary depending on event size, platform usage, and additional services.

CEO Commentary

"This strong start to 2026 reflects the accelerating demand for AI-powered event technology and enterprise event management platforms," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai.

"We are converting a rapidly expanding pipeline into signed contracts while increasing our average deal size and onboarding globally recognized organizations such as Google, Microsoft, Deloitte, and General Dynamics. With our expanding AI platform capabilities and the integration of Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs, we believe Nextech3D.ai is entering a new phase of scalable enterprise growth."

Management believes these results signal growing momentum across Nextech3D.ai's enterprise sales pipeline, as Fortune 1000 companies increasingly adopt AI-powered event management platforms to streamline event logistics, increase engagement, and deliver measurable ROI.

The Company remains focused on expanding its global customer base, strengthening enterprise relationships, and continuing to scale its AI-powered event technology platform worldwide.

ABOUT NEXTECH3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex , Map D , and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company delivers registration systems, ticketing, interactive mapping, engagement tools, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving Fortune 500 enterprise customers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding market expansion, entry into new event verticals, pricing adjustments, operating performance, revenue opportunities, and the Company's path toward profitability. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

