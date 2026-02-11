Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: A3EWHW | ISIN: CA6529371032 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SS
11.02.2026 13:38 Uhr
NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Announces Live Earnings Q&A with CEO Following Q4 Results on February 19, 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology and enterprise engagement company, today announced that it will host a live-streamed Earnings Q&A session with Founder and CEO Evan Gappelberg on:

Thursday, February 19, 2026
1:00 PM Eastern Time / 10AM PST.
Click here for the livestream link

The live Q&A will follow the company's earnings release and provide shareholders and investors with the opportunity to hear directly from the CEO regarding recent financial results, business momentum, platform expansion, and strategic priorities for 2026. Participants will also be able to submit questions during the session.

Event Details:
Date: February 19, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Format: Live-streamed Earnings Q&A with CEO
Access: Click here for the livestream link

The company encourages shareholders, analysts, and interested investors to attend the live session to gain additional insight into Nextech3D.ai's performance and outlook.

Nextech3D.ai to Report Q3 2025 Earnings After Market Close on February 18, 2026

The Company's Q3 financial results will be made available through customary disclosure channels, including SEDAR+, and will be accessible on the Company's website following release.

Nextech3D.ai continues to execute on its strategy to build a unified, AI-powered event and engagement platform serving enterprise customers globally.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, MapD, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company delivers registration, ticketing, interactive floor plans, experiential engagement, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving enterprise customers worldwide.

Website: www.nextech3d.ai
Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com
CEO: Evan Gappelberg | 866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTCQX") accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nextech3d.ai-announces-live-earnings-qanda-with-ceo-following-q4-resu-1135820

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
