Nextech3D.ai Unveils Next-Generation SaaS Blockchain Ticketing Platform with Proprietary Event-Token

By combining blockchain technology with existing event solutions, Nextech3D.ai is perfectly positioned for rapid growth in the $85Billion global ticketing industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2), a leader in AI-powered 3D modeling and event technology solutions, is pleased to announce the development of a next-generation SaaS blockchain ticketing platform designed to expand into blockchain technology and to capitalize on the growing global event industry - from concerts and conferences to trade shows and festivals.

At the heart of this innovation is the Event-Token - a blockchain-based digital asset issued to every attendee. Acting as both a secure, verifiable ticket and a tradable digital collectible for "the event," the Event-Token unlocks unique engagement, monetization, and secondary market opportunities for organizers and attendees alike.

Why Blockchain Ticketing Matters

Fraud-Proof Access - Each ticket is recorded on-chain, eliminating counterfeits.

Tradable Event-Token - Attendees can collect, trade, or resell their Event-Tokens on approved marketplaces.

Data & Engagement - Event organizers gain powerful analytics and direct engagement channels before, during, and after events.

Revenue Expansion - Built-in royalties for organizers on secondary ticket sales.

Market Potential

The global event ticketing industry exceeds $85 billion annually according to Mordor Intelligence, with increasing demand for secure, flexible, and fan-first ticketing experiences. Nextech3D.ai's blockchain-powered SaaS platform is uniquely positioned to differentiate itself in this market.

Next Steps

MVP Launch: Targeting Q4 2025 with early pilot events.

Full Integration: Platform will seamlessly integrate with Nextech3D.ai's Map D event suite .

The platform will function as a stand alone blockchain ticketing platform with an API extending beyond Map D opening up new revenue streams.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"The Event-Token changes the game for both organizers and attendees. We are building a platform that not only eliminates fraud but creates an entirely new layer of value through tradable digital collectibles and ongoing engagement. By combining blockchain technology with our existing event solutions, Nextech3D.ai is well positioned in the global ticketing industry."

About Nextech3D.ai

For more information, visit: www.Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world's largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

