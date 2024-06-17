

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK) said it has won a contract to supply all three branches of the Irish Defence Forces with software-defined radios systems and related support services. The agreement covers the initial provision of over 3,500 SquadNet tactical radios and around 2,500 radios from the SYNAPS product family.



The SquadNet radio system is lightweight, easy to use and offers 24-hour autonomy. In addition to secure voice communications, location display and a data sharing option, SquadNet offers battery recharging and radio programming capabilities.



