

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Cases of a rare but deadly flesh-eating bacterial infection has reached record levels in Japan.



Capital Tokyo is the worst-affected prefecture by the streptoccal toxic shock syndrome, or STSS.



Reports quoting Japan's Health Ministry say 977 cases of infection has been recorded during the current outbreak in Japan, surpassing previous years' data.



A total of 77 casualties have been reported in the firt thee months of this year.



Initial symptoms of the disease include fever, muscle pain and vomiting, and if proper and timely treatment is not given, the patient can die within just 48 hours of infection.



'Even with treatment, STSS can be deadly. Out of 10 people with STSS, as many as three people will die from the infection,' according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



STSS is most common in older adults.



