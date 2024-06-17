

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corporation (X) on Monday initiated earnings outlook for the second-quarter, below analysts' estimates.



For the second-quarter, the company expects to record adjusted net earnings of $0.76 to $0.80 per share.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The metal company also anticipates its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be at around $425 million.



X was trading down by 1.23 percent at $36.01 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken