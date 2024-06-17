

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals presented the first ever preclinical data from the combination of menin inhibitors with ARC Actimab-A in acute myeloid leukemia models. Menin inhibitors are a class of drug candidates being developed for patients with AML that have a rearrangement of the KMT2A gene.



Sandesh Seth, Actinium's CEO, said, 'Across single agent and combination studies, Actimab-A has produced high rates of response, MRD negativity and improved survival in high-risk, relapsed and refractory patients including those with a TP53 mutation and venetoclax failures.'



