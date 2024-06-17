As Infineon makes progress on its solutions for solar power inverters, a comparison of topology and chip types shows that the company's silicon carbide technology will result in a reduction in filter inductance size, weight, and cost while also enabling fanless designs. Infineon has recently introduced the second generation of its silicon carbide (SiC) technology, which the company says promises to further elevate the efficiency of hybrid inverters and set new benchmarks in figures of merit (FoMs). The company's three-phase hybrid inverter solutions optimize the use of solar power, particularly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...