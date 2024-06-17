Germany-based Singulus Solar, a joint venture of Singulus Technologies, a German PV equipment manufacturer, and Yingkou Jinchen Machinery, a Chinese module manufacturing equipment supplier, announced it will supply cell and module turnkey solutions to manufacturers of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterjunction (HJT) PV products. Singulus Solar, headquartered in Germany, will supply individual cell and module manufacturing equipment, solutions, and turnkey lines to manufacturers of TOPCon and heterojunction solar PV products. It is a newly formed joint venture of Singulus Technologies, ...

