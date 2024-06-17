The partnership between the two energy tech giants will see Octopus install solar powered home battery Tesla Powerwall and Tesla customers utilize Octopus' range of smart tariffs. Octopus Energy has announced a partnership and service integration with US-based electric car and battery manufacturer Tesla. Under the terms of the agreement, Octopus is certified to install the Tesla Powerwall, a solar-powered home battery, in Spain and the UK. Tesla Powerwall customers in both countries will be able to access Octopus' range of smart tariffs, including Intelligent Octopus Flux, which is designed ...

