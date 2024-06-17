

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Branded athletic performance apparel maker Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Monday announced that the University of Maryland has renewed a partnership with the company for the next 12-years.



The University and Under Armour have been in partnership for the last two decades.



The new agreement also extends the partnership to the University beyond the walls of the athletics department, providing Under Armour products to outfit club and intramural teams within the University's Department of Recreation and Wellness.



The brand and the University will share a marketing commitment and the agreement includes new elements such as NIL Brand Ambassador Program.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken