

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Scientists from Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, found that the use of Listerine Cool Mint mouthwash can increase the risk of prevalence of bacteria linked to esophageal and colorectal cancer.



The study, conducted to investigate the impact of daily mouthwash use on STI risk in 59 gay men, found the presence of bacteria - Fusobacterium nucleatum and Streptococcus anginosus in their mouths.



Professor Chris Kenyon, told the Daily Telegraph, 'Most people should not be using it and if they do use it, they should use the preparations without alcohol and limit the use to a couple of days.'



During the research, published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology, participants used Listerine daily for three months followed by three months of placebo mouthwash or vice versa.



'Listerine use was associated with an increased abundance of common oral opportunistic bacteria previously reported to be enriched in periodontal diseases, esophageal and colorectal cancer, and systemic diseases,' the authors stated.



Researchers also noticed a decrease in Actinobacteria, which have previously been found to be regulator of blood pressure.



Despite testing only Listerine during the study, the scientists said that similar impact would be also seen in other alcohol-based mouthwashes.



Dr Jolein Laumen, first author of the study, commented, 'Alcohol-based mouthwashes are widely available. The public may use them daily to tackle bad breath or prevent periodontitis, but they should be aware of the potential implications'.



'Ideally, long-term usage should be guided by healthcare professionals,' he added.



In a response to the claims, Kenvue, which owns the Listerine brand, told the Telegraph, 'Kenvue welcomes and encourages scientific advancements and exchanges to promote everyday health'.



'Based on our initial review, the published trial lacks several important design controls and adequate rigour to make any conclusions about potential impact to human.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

