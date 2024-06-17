Entergy Corporation: Entergy Mississippi Commits $425K in Bill Assistance

The Power to Care program helps older adults and customers with disabilities

Entergy Mississippi has committed $425,654 to provide bill assistance and income-based programs to older adults and customers with disabilities. The power company announced the contribution at a recent Mississippi Braves game. The bill assistance, which includes contributions from employees, customers and shareholders, is distributed through Entergy's The Power to Care program, with the help of The Salvation Army.

While Mississippians know to expect a hot summer, the scorching temperatures can be especially dangerous for older adults and individuals with disabilities. Having power for air conditioning and fans is a necessity, just like food and medicine.

"Extreme heat increases electricity use, causing power bills to rise and creating further strain on budgets," said Valarie Mabry, public affairs analyst. Mabry helps to coordinate the program for Entergy Mississippi. "However, relief is available, even when there is no reprieve from the weather. We are proud that our employees, customers and shareholders join together to provide assistance for those who need it most through The Power to Care program."

Entergy Mississippi customers can help their neighbors in need by donating to the program and adding a monthly gift to their bill. To learn more about how to make a one-time gift donation by credit card or check, visit www.entergy.com/care.

All donations go directly to helping our customers make payments on their Entergy bill and are not used for fundraising or administrative purposes. When customers give, Entergy shareholders match the gift, up to $500,000, doubling the impact of the contribution. Donations to Entergy's The Power to Care program are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. A summary of donations to The Power to Care program are included in the January bill for tax reporting purposes.

Customers having difficulty paying their bill may also qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with community action agencies to qualify customers and distribute the funds.

Entergy Mississippi also helps customers manage their energy usage and save money by offering energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions Marketplace at www.entergy-mississippi.com/energy_efficiency, and providing these quick and easy energy efficiency tips:

Change air filters . Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

. Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing. Setting the thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.

The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be. Buy a programmable thermostat . A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

. A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage. Use fans to cool off . Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction - counter-clockwise during summer - to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction - counter-clockwise during summer - to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms. Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in . Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use. Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork . Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out. Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.

Learn more about The Power to Care and other ways we support our customers and communities at www.entergy.com/communities.

About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Mississippi, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyMS on social media.

Entergy Mississippi employees present The Salvation Army with $425,000 contribution to The Power to Care bill assistance program.

