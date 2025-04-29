NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) reported on Tuesday that net earnings for the first quarter soared to $361 million or $0.82 per share from $75 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.On average, 11 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Entergy affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $3.88 per share for the year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX