

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, on optimism over the outlook for interest rates as the markets benefitted from the positive sentiment generated by tamer-than-expected US inflation data last week. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday.



While the US Fed officials forecast just one interest rate cut this year, traders remain hopeful the predictions will turn out to be overly conservative if inflation continues to slow in the coming months.



The central banks in Australia, Norway and the U.K. are all expected to hold rates steady at this week's monetary policy meetings, while another 25 basis point rate cut is expected from the Swiss National Bank (SNB).



Recouping the losses in the previous two sessions, the Australian stock market is trading significantly higher on Tuesday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving well above the 7,700 level, with gains in gold miners, technology and financial stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 72.70 points or 0.94 percent to 7,773.00, after touching a high of 7,776.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 66.40 points or 0.84 percent to 8,010.00. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Mineral Resources is edging down 0.2 percent. Fortescue Metals is declining more than 4 percent following a $1.1 billion block trade in the iron ore giant at a 6 percent discount after Monday's closing bell.



Oil stocks are mixed. Woodside Energy is edging down 0.1 percent, while Santos is edging up 0.4 percent and Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent. Beach energy is declining 4.5 percent after the company said it will slash spending, operating costs and jobs and raise the bar on returns for projects in a bid to improve the company's performance following a strategic review.



Among tech stocks, Appen is advancing more than 3 percent, Zip is adding more than 2 percent and WiseTech Global is up more than 1 percent, while Afterpay owner Block and Xero are gaining almost 1 percent each.



Gold miners are mostly higher. Gold Road Resources, Newmont and Resolute Mining are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining is edging up 0.1 percent. Northern Star resources is edging down 0.5 percent.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Westpac is edging up 0.4 percent and ANZ Banking Bank is adding almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.661 on Tuesday.



Recouping some of the sharp losses in the previous session, the Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 38,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 38,504.11, up 401.67 points or 1.05 percent, after touching a high of 38,519.02 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.3 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 2 percent and Toyota is adding almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 1 percent, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are adding almost 3 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging down 0.1 to 0.4 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.4 percent.



The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic is gaining almost 1 percent and Canon is edging up 0.2 percent, while Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Dowa Holdings and TDK are surging more than 7 percent each, while Nissan Chemical and Rakuten Group are gaining more than 4 percent each. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is up more than 3 percent, while Konami Group, DeNA, Nintendo, Murata Manufacturing, Fujitsu, NEXON, JTEKT, Sumco and Asahi Group are adding almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Mercari is losing almost 4 percent and Takeda Pharmaceutical is declining more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 157 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are higher by between 0.2 and 1.0 percent each. Indonesia will remain closed for Eid-al-Adha.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Monday but moved notably higher over course of the trading day. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reaching new record closing highs.



The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 168.14 points or 1.0 percent to 17,857.02, the S&P 500 advanced 41.63 points or 0.8 percent to 5,473.23 and the Dow climbed 188.94 points or 0.5 percent to 38,778.10.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index rose 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices rose to a fresh six-week high on Monday on hopes about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended higher by $1.88 or about 1.25 percent at $80.33 a barrel, the highest settlement since April 29.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

