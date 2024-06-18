

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET in the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its monetary policy decision on interest rates. The RBA kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent, as expected.



After the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar fell against its major rivals.



As of 12:31 am ET, the aussie was trading at 1.6246 against the euro, 0.6601 against the U.S. dollar, 104.03 against the yen, 1.0795 against the NZ dollar and 0.9071 against the loonie.



