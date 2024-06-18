

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread (WTB.L) reported that its Group total sales grew 1% year-over-year to 739 million pounds for the 13 weeks to 30 May 2024, driven by improved UK trading and continued progress in Germany. Like-for-like sales were down 1%, for the period.



For Premier Inn UK, trading performance strengthened during the quarter and first quarter accommodation sales were in line with last year. In Germany, total accommodation sales were up 15% from prior year.



Looking forward, the Group remains confident in the full year outlook. The Group's interim results will be announced on 16 October 2024.



