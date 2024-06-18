Anzeige
10,42510,47011:50
18.06.2024
Hexagon acquires Voyansi to enhance its BIM solutions portfolio

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon, the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the acquisition of Voyansi, an AECO (architecture, engineering, construction and operations) focused provider of BIM (Building Information Modelling) and VDC (Virtual Design and Construction) solutions, reality capture services and BIM workflow software development.

Voyansi's services are used to digitise all asset types, including data centres, hospitals, industrial facilities and shopping centres, across the design, build and operate phases of their lifecycles. Their solutions complement Hexagon's leadership in reality capture and AECO solutions, by adding BIM support to enable advanced 3D modelling and improve data accuracy.

"This acquisition builds on our strategy within Hexagon Geosystems division to accelerate the digitisation of the construction industry," said Paolo Guglielmini, President and CEO, Hexagon. "The addition of Voyansi to our advanced portfolio of AECO solutions will help our customers further enhance sustainability, efficiency and collaboration during construction and enhance their effectiveness in operating and maintaining assets."

In 2023, Voyansi generated revenues of around €14m, with a strongly growing recurring revenue base, and has operating margins similar to the Geosystems division. Voyansi employs approximately 300 people across Argentina, the United States and Spain and will be fully consolidated in June.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-acquires-voyansi-to-enhance-its-bim-solutions-portfolio,c4002533

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/4002533/2870162.pdf

Press Release

SOURCE Hexagon

