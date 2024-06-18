BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Change of Adviser
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18
Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc
18 June 2024
Appointment of sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser
The Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Winterflood Securities Limited has been appointed as sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
Enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Tel: +44 0207 743 1098
Neil Langford
Innes Urquhart
Winterflood Securities Limited Tel: +44 0203 100 0000
