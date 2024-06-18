BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Change of Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Change of Adviser

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc

18 June 2024

Appointment of sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser

The Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Winterflood Securities Limited has been appointed as sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Tel: +44 0207 743 1098

Neil Langford

Innes Urquhart

Winterflood Securities Limited Tel: +44 0203 100 0000