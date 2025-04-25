BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated
a)
Name
Angela Lane
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
b)
LEI
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale and repurchase of shares for Bed & ISA by PCA - Mr David Ernest Lane (existing shareholding into an ISA)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Sale
Purchase
d)
Aggregated information
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-25
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
