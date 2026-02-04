Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 12:42 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 3 February 2026 were:

708.60p Capital only
725.06p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 13,000 Ordinary shares on 7th November 2025, the Company has 75,033,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 28,176,500 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


© 2026 PR Newswire
