

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors eyed the release of inflation data for the euro zone later in the day for clues to the ECB's next move.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,579 after adding 0.9 percent on Monday. Banks resumed selling after seeing some recovery in the previous session. BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all were down around 1 percent.



Electric equipment and automation systems maker Schneider Electric gained 1 percent after Jefferies the stock's rating to 'buy' from 'hold'.



Carrefour shares plunged more than 8 percent after reports that the finance ministry wanted to levy a 'record fine' against the supermarket group for management of its franchise network.



