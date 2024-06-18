

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded slightly higher on Tuesday after industry data showed U.K. grocery inflation fell for a sixteenth month in a row in June.



Annual grocery price inflation dropped to 2.1 percent in the month to 9 June from 2.4 percent in the previous four-week period.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 37 points, or half a percent, at 8,179 after finishing marginally lower on Monday.



In corporate news, Whitbread rallied 3.5 percent. The hotel group reiterated its annual forecast despite posting flat first quarter sales.



Equipment rental firm Ashtead Group lost nearly 4 percent after it forecast slower growth in rental revenue for fiscal 2025.



Frasers Group added 1 percent after launching a new share buyback program of up to £80m to reduce share capital of the company.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken