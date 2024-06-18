

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has signed the Missing Children's Assistance Reauthorization Act of 2023 into law as part of the Senate Judiciary Committee's effort to protect children online.



The bill renews funding for the Missing Children's Assistance Act (MCAA) through Fiscal Year 2028 and updates the statute concerning the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).



Through the law, Biden authorizes to appropriate $49.3 million for each of fiscal years 2024 through 2028 for missing and exploited children's programs.



It also makes certain modifications to the Missing Children's Assistance Act.



NCMEC, which receives funding through the MCAA, is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.



The Senate passed the legislation unanimously last year. The House passed an amended version of the legislation on April 9. The Senate passed the House version on June 5.



'From the beginning of this Congress, Senator Graham and I have been on a mission in the Senate Judiciary Committee to raise awareness of the harms caused by Big Tech to our kids, pass legislation to hold Big Tech accountable for its failures, and bolster programs that support victims and their families. I'm immensely grateful for NCMEC and its work as an invaluable lifeline - to the tune of 100,000 CyberTips per day concerning child sexual exploitation - and I'm glad these programs will be stronger for years to come,' said Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.



